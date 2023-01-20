Facebook
Deputies receive new tactical shields thanks to partnership between sheriff’s office and chemical company

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office's new tactical mini shields
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office's new tactical mini shields(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office received new tactical shields built to save lives.

The new shields are a protective barrier between law enforcement and an active shooter.

The DOW Chemical company has partnered with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to purchase tactical mini shields.

“We don’t want the same problems they had in Texas,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Where 21 lives were lost at in a school shooting in Uvalde when deputies waited for over an hour before breaching the classroom to engage the shooter. This new equipment will assist deputies in eliminating threats if a similar situation were to happen here.

According to Sheriff Stassi, they won’t have to wait for back up. “Seconds cost lives. We know what minutes would cost,” Stassi explains.

With the purchase of 50 shields, every school resource officer as well as road deputies will be equipped with what they need to take down an active shooter.

Sheriff Stassi said it’s a tool he hopes his deputies never have to use but says they are trained and ready should they need to deploy them.

“These children are special things in life. We will do everything possible to keep them safe,” adds Stassi.

