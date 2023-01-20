Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for domestic abuse, other charges

By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of domestic abuse, other charges.

Robert Taylor Jr., 31, is charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials said.

According to detectives, Taylor intentionally ran his vehicle in to the victim’s vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened in the 2700 Block of Rachael Avenue.

The victim inside the vehicle at the time suffered injuries not life threatening.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

