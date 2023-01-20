OFFICIALS: 2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle; another sought after running away

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, is on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured, according to officials.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said no weapons have been found at the school but added one of the boys is being sought after running away before police could apprehend him.

Emergency responders confirmed two of the students were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to Dunn, some parents have arrived at the school to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

