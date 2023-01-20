Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

OFFICIALS: 2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle; another sought after running away

Baker Middle School
Baker Middle School(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, is on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured, according to officials.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said no weapons have been found at the school but added one of the boys is being sought after running away before police could apprehend him.

Emergency responders confirmed two of the students were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to Dunn, some parents have arrived at the school to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 20
Soggy, cooler weekend ahead
Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road...
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
1990
Sportsline Test
Three people are arrested and charged in connection to a Thursday morning shooting on Highway...
Trio charged with attempted murder after gunshot exchange put school on lockdown