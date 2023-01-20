Facebook
Arson suspect’s charges upgraded; will be held in prison without pre-trial bond

Christian King
Christian King(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has ruled that arson suspect, Christian King, will be held without bond as he awaits trial.

The bond hearing before 19th Judicial District Court Commissioner Nicole Robinson continued Friday, Jan. 20. It was delayed Wednesday after King’s attorney didn’t show up to court. His simple arson charge was also upgraded to aggravated arson.

Prosecutors argued Friday that King repeatedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, Breanna Jones.

Jones alleges that King slashed the tires on her car, threatened her family members and later started a fire at her home on Southmoor Drive. Video of that incident was played in court Friday.

The pair have a 6-month-old daughter together.

King is accused of several criminal acts, including violating a protective order filed by Jones on multiple occasions. She alleges he came to her home in Baton Rouge on several different days earlier this month, including the day her tires were slashed and on the day of the fire.

King’s attorney did not object to him remaining in jail.

A hearing to revoke King’s bond for an unrelated crime in New Orleans is scheduled to take place later this month.

