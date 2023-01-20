Arson suspect expected to return to court for pre-trial bond hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arson suspect, Christian King, is scheduled to appear in court to discuss a pre-trial bail amount on Friday, Jan. 20.

King is accused of setting Breanna Jones’ house on fire. Jones is King’s ex-girlfriend.

The pre-trial bond hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

District Attorney Hillar Moore wants King to remain in jail until a trial because he poses a threat to Jones after alleged repeat harassment.

Jones alleges that King slashed the tires on her car, threatened her family members, and later set her home on fire on Southmoor Drive.

King and Jones have a six-month-old daughter together.

The man is accused of several criminal acts, including violating a protective order filed by Jones. She says he came to her house in Baton Rouge on different days earlier this month, including on the day of the fire.

An effort to revoke King’s bond for an unrelated crime in New Orleans is also underway.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.