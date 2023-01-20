American Red Cross emphasizing fire safety, to install 1,000 alarms in Gardere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Sound the Alarm” is what the American Red Cross is trying to do to promote fire safety. On Saturday, Jan. 21, they’re continuing their campaign in the Gardere neighborhood.

Ed Bush with the American Red Cross said at least one fire happens every night in Louisiana. That’s why they’re emphasizing the importance of having smoke alarms at home. They are the early warning indication system that makes a loud noise if there’s smoke to warn people.

Officials will be working their way through Baton Rouge starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Not only are they trying to prevent fires, but they’re trying to keep families safe if they have a fire.

They’ve worked with the fire department and looked at statistics to figure out vulnerable communities in our area. They picked Gardere due to the number of fires in that neighborhood.

They’re installing as many free smoke alarms as they can, and giving the community information on how they can make their home safer.

“We want to make as many homes safer as we can,” said Ed Bush Executive Director of the Capital West Chapter of the American Red Cross. “12 months a year. And again we do this all year long. And we can come to any neighborhood after this.”

“The level of partnerships that are coming together for this event is really really tremendous,” said Rowdy Gauget, City of Baton Rouge Metro Council Member for District 3.

“The number of volunteers that are going to show up we anticipate is going to be really tremendous so I think the objective for me is bringing in partners to this neighborhood. I think what I want to see is you make the Red Cross, you make these volunteers be the heroes so that firefighters don’t have to be the heroes.”

He said firefighters risk their lives every day for these home fires.

Louisiana Red Cross volunteers and friends will rally at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hartley/Vey Park of Gardere located at 1702 Gardere Lane to install 1,000 alarms and make 400 homes safer.

