Southern University to host MLK Unity Celebration in partnership with LSU, BRCC

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 19.

It will take place in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union starting at 6 p.m.

The annual event is coordinated by Southern, LSU and BRCC.

The speaker for the occasion is Louisiana State Representative Patrick O. Jefferson.

School leaders say during the MLK Unity Reception, the participating universities will recognize the contributions of student and community leaders, encouraging students to reflect on their role in resolving critical community issues and to take initiative in enhancing unity among diverse groups within their communities.

The event is free and open to the public.

