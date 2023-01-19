Facebook
Rapper arrested for killing man during Denham Springs robbery, officials say

Nathaniel “Nat” Williams
Nathaniel “Nat” Williams(St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder, on Thursday, Jan. 19. He is accused of killing Jesse J. Thomas III on October 22, 2022, during a robbery that occurred off Calmes Road in Denham Springs.

RELATED: WANTED: Officials searching for rapper accused of murder, other charges

The 21st District Attorney’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baker Police Department, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension, and the U.S. Marshal Service helped St. Helena detectives with this investigation, according to Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams.

