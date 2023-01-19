Facebook
Police searching for armed robber of Denham Springs cell phone store

The Denham Springs Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a cell phone store.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a cell phone store.

The robbery reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at an AT&T store on South Range Avenue near Aspen Square Drive.

Police said the man entered the store with a rolling suitcase and ordered an employee at gunpoint to fill the suitcase with numerous cell phones totaling tens of thousands of dollars. Then, he exited through the back of the store and left in an unknown vehicle, they added.

The Denham Springs Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a cell phone store.(Denham Springs Police Department)
The Denham Springs Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a cell phone store.(Denham Springs Police Department)

Surveillance video captured the same person before the robbery walking behind the Williamson Eye Center and possibly crossing over from the Spring Park Plaza, reported the police department.

Anyone who knows anything about this person should contact Detective Baronich at 225-665-5106, Ext. 224. Police also ask that anyone who was in this area when the robbery occurred and who might have seen what vehicle he was driving contact them.

