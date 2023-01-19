Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Overnight crash on I-12 leaves 1 dead

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight.

Police say it happened on I-12 East on the Amite River Bridge just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian with fatal injuries.

The coroner was called to the scene, according to law enforcement.

The victim has been identified and police say they are working to locate and notify the next of kin before releasing any further details.

Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the East Side Fire Department also responded to the crash.

I-12 at the Amite River Bridge was temporarily shut down due to the accident and reopened around 3:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 19
Looking good today, more rain ahead this weekend
Metro Council approves new development rules to help reduce flooding issues
LDH mental health facility.
Facility housing ‘aggressive’ mentally ill adults could open soon in North BR, councilman says; school board consults lawyers
Facility housing 'aggressive' mentally ill adults could open soon in North BR, councilman says
Facility housing 'aggressive' mentally ill adults could open soon in North BR, councilman says