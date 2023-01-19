Overnight crash on I-12 leaves 1 dead

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight.

Police say it happened on I-12 East on the Amite River Bridge just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian with fatal injuries.

The coroner was called to the scene, according to law enforcement.

The victim has been identified and police say they are working to locate and notify the next of kin before releasing any further details.

Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the East Side Fire Department also responded to the crash.

I-12 at the Amite River Bridge was temporarily shut down due to the accident and reopened around 3:45 a.m.

All lanes are now open on I-12 East at Mile Marker 9 (before Range Avenue, Denham Springs). Congestion has reached O'Neal Lane. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

