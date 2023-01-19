Need for blood is high and supply low, get a free king cake when you donate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People who donate to the LifeShare Blood Center from Jan. 26-28 will get a large free king cake and Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt. Officials said the need for blood in our community is high, but our community blood supply is low.

The organization is kicking off the Mardi Gras season partnering up with local bakeries to provide a sweet treat for all blood donors. They said there is a critical need for blood in our community. The blood from LifeShare supplies to our area hospitals and helps treat critical patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders.

Donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at a LifeShare Blood Center.

To schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.lifeshare.org/donate/.

The LifeShare Baton Rouge Blood Center is located at 5745 Essen Lane. The hours are listed below:

Monday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

