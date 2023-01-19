Facebook
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Nehemiah King last seen leaving his house around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager.

Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.

Authorities say Nehemiah King was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m.(City of Gonzales Police Department)
Authorities say Nehemiah King was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m.(City of Gonzales Police Department)

He is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 108 lbs.

Police report King is a student at East Ascension High School. They have reason to believe he may still be in the Gonzales or Donaldsonville areas or he may travel to Baton Rouge.

Law enforcement added the teen may have been picked up in a four-door white or light gray sedan-type vehicle, possibly a 2018-2023 year model.

It is believed he may have been picked up in a four-door white or light gray sedan type vehicle, possibly a 2018-2023 year model.(City of Gonzales Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-7511 or Det. Wallace at (225) 647-9575.

You may also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

Click here for more information.

