Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances.

Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on March 1, the price to get trash picked up is going to rise. The was heavy backlash after Republic proposed picking up trash only once a week and charging more. The council slashed that idea and came to an agreement with the company. Republic will continue picking up your trash twice a week, but it’s going to cost nearly $40 a month.

The council is also planning on taking an idea that was successful in St. Louis, Mo., and using it in Baton Rouge to help the homeless. The council approved a grant to study the Eden Villages Homeless Program. The plan involves building dozens of “tiny homes” for veterans in need. In St. Louis, 50 “tiny homes” were built and work has already begun to build more. Since last year, more than 100 people have graduated from the program, meaning they’ve found stable income and a home of their own.

A new ordinance is aiming to reduce crime at hotels in East Baton Rouge. The council now has the power to revoke or suspend a permit if the business is constantly at the center of crime and violence. The council decided to take action after community leaders voiced their concerns that some hotels have become overrun with sketchy activity. They cited hundreds of incidents where police or EMS were called to the scene, pulling vital resources away from other emergencies. If a hotel’s permit is suspended or revoked, it will have to shut down within 72 hours. Then, owners will have to wait a month to reapply for a permit.

