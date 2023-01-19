Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Never in a million years did Jeremy Weir expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.
By Lauren Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A south Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983.

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.

However, never in a million years did he expect to run across a bottle with a message inside dating back four decades.

“I was out on the river, and one of my hobbies is collecting driftwood and occasionally old bottles,” Weir explained. “If I see an interesting bottle out on the Pearl, I’ll pick them up, check them out and occasionally bring them home.”

On Monday, Jeremy headed north on the Pearl River toward Bogalusa, approximately two miles out. That’s when he came across the mysterious bottle.

“Got the bottle home and looked at it, kind of washed the mud off of it and there was something in it,” he said. “I looked at it initially, and I thought it was trash. I noticed there was a little plastic baggy; it looked like maybe a calendar out of somebody’s planner, and it was dated 1983.”

Weir said the bottle instantly caught his attention out on the water. He said the bottle had a more distinct shape as opposed to others he’s collected.

“Well, it was an odd bottle. It has a stopper on it with a metal clamp holding it on, kind of an antique sort of clamp,” he said.

Weir worked with his daughter who is a lawyer to contact the sender named David. David was just 3 years old when the letter was penned by a relative on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Is this David?’ He said, ‘Yes, it is.’ ‘I have something that belongs to you.’ I said I know this sounds crazy, but I found a bottle in the Pearl River today that has your name and phone number, and that you live in Jackson, Mississippi. He’s like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m going to put you on the speakerphone; I want my wife to hear this. Would you mind repeating?’ I repeated and read the letter to him, and they were just blown away,” Weir said.

Weir is now making arrangements to meet David in Jackson to return his childhood letter within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 19
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 19
Need for blood is high and supply low, get a free king cake when you donate
One person is dead and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane, LSP investigating
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults