Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU guard Justice Hill steps away for ‘personal reasons,’ McMahon says

LSU guard Justice Hill (3)
LSU guard Justice Hill (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the men’s basketball program for “personal reasons,” head coach Matt McMahon said on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“I just want to be clear with Justice Hill; it is not disciplinary situation by any means,” said McMahon after LSU’s loss to Auburn. “He has stepped away from the program for the time being for personal reasons.”

RELATED: LSU’s offensive struggles continue in loss to No. 16 Auburn, extending losing streak to 5 games

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior from Little Rock, Ark. is in his first season with the Tigers after following McMahon from Murray State.

“I do not have a timeline on that (Hill’s return to the program). We will see how it proceeds as we move forward from here,” added McMahon.

He is averaging 6.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU’s offensive struggles continue in loss to No. 16 Auburn, extending losing streak to 5 games
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to LSU guard Ryann Payne (10) in the first half of an NCAA...
No. 5 LSU cruises past Auburn for 18-straight win
Statue of Seimone Augustus
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU falls to No. 4 Alabama for fourth-straight loss