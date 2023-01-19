Looking good today, more rain ahead this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much nicer weather can be expected for today in the wake of last night’s showers and t-storms. Some high clouds will filter the sunshine at times, but we keep it dry and comfortable, with afternoon highs topping out in the low 70s.

Rain Returns This Weekend

Clouds make a quick comeback on Friday in advance of our next storm system. It also trends cooler, with a morning start in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs only reaching the low 60s. A few showers will be possible by late in the day.

Widespread rain moves in on Saturday and will likely be off and on through the day. The rains will be driven by an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and a warm front lying just offshore of the Louisiana coast. The good news is that the storm potential is quite limited with our area staying on the cooler side of the system, but rains could be a bit heavy at times.

The Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging 0.50″ - 1.50″ across our area through Sunday morning, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some totals higher than that.

Extended Outlook

Clouds will once again make a quick return on Monday, with a slight chance of showers late in the day. But good rain chances are back by Tuesday in association with our next storm system. While confidence is fairly high in rain chances, there is some uncertainty on the track of the system that will ultimately dictate whether we have to worry about strong to severe storms or not. Otherwise, cool weather remains in place next week, with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s, and highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

