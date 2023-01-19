La. Dept. of Corrections has openings
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections has openings and is looking for people to fill them.
DOC is currently hiring licensed practical nurses. Officials said pay starts at $43,000 a year.
CLICK HERE for more.
Elayn Hunt Correctional Center will hold a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials said staff will be on hand at the hiring event to assist with applications, interviews, and offers on the spot.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.