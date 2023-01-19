La. Dept. of Corrections has openings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections has openings and is looking for people to fill them.

DOC is currently hiring licensed practical nurses. Officials said pay starts at $43,000 a year.

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center will hold a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials said staff will be on hand at the hiring event to assist with applications, interviews, and offers on the spot.

