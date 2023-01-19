Facebook
La. Dept. of Corrections has openings

The Louisiana Department of Corrections has openings and is looking for people to fill them.
By WAFB Staff
Jan. 18, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections has openings and is looking for people to fill them.

DOC is currently hiring licensed practical nurses. Officials said pay starts at $43,000 a year.

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center will hold a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials said staff will be on hand at the hiring event to assist with applications, interviews, and offers on the spot.

