Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy to pass on another $1.5 billion in storm costs to customers

Newly-elected Public Service Commissioner for District 3 Davante Lewis said he’s asking utility companies like Entergy the tough questions.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday (Jan. 18) from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over the next 15 years to help cover the costs of Hurricane Ida repairs.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the measure by a vote of 3-2.

Newly elected Commissioner Davante Lewis and Commissioner Foster Campbell voted against the measure.

The average Entergy customer (1,000 kilowatt-hour home) should see about a $5.50 increase in monthly bills, Lewis anticipates.

The new rate hike comes on top of a $3.2 billion storm fee the PSC approved in February of 2022.

Entergy originally requested nearly $1.7 billion in financing for the repairs, but commissioners negotiated to lower the proposal by about $180 million in what some call an “unprecedented move.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

The annual event is coordinated by Southern, LSU and BRCC.
Southern University to host MLK Unity Celebration in partnership with LSU, BRCC
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with...
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
A vehicle involved in a shots fired incident was found and the two men involved arrested after...
Deputies arrest 2 for shots fired; school put into lockdown