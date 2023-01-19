Facebook
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself.

It happened in the 7700 block of Jefferson Place Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane.

Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

