Deputies arrest 2 for shots fired; school put into lockdown

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after they allegedly fired shots at a store near a school.

According to the sheriff’s office, shots were fired at a store on Highway 74 shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Deputies said they found a vehicle involved in the incident and arrested two men who fled from deputies.

Prairieville Middle School was put into lockdown while law enforcement searched for them, the school system confirmed.

Ascension Parish Schools released the following statement:

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is investigating an incident that initiated in the area of Dutchtown Primary, Middle, and High schools and quickly moved toward Airline Highway. At the request of APSO, Prairieville Middle School (PVM) went into lockdown as they searched for suspects.

The suspects were apprehended quickly, and the lockdown at PVM was lifted. Our Dutchtown area schools were not advised by APSO to go into lockdown as the suspects quickly moved out of the proximity of those schools.

We appreciate the swift action of our local law enforcement partners to protect our students and staff.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scene is now secured, no one was injured, and they are not searching for anyone else.

No other details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

