Denham Springs Elem. launches Child ID Kit program

Louisiana Child ID Kit
Louisiana Child ID Kit(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Elementary School launched a Child ID Kit program on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The program provides free and easy kits designed to help families to better identify their children and increase the chances of finding them after an abduction or runaway.

Attorney General Jeff Landry was at the school to help deliver the kits.

Louisiana launched its Child ID program last year to bring them to students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

