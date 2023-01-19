DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General.

Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027.

“I think I have the best job in the world, particularly in the state as district attorney of Baton Rouge. I have a great office staff, I love it. I’ve just had people that are in the system that have asked me to consider those offices, particularly the governor’s office. Happy to speak with them and talk with them about it. Whether it’s something I would really do or not, politics is a full-contact sport now. And I think any race statewide particularly for governor would be extremely nasty, which is unfortunate. It’s not the way it should be. I think in politics, oftentimes in Washington and in some times here, we’ve lost our guard rails. People want to punch you and fight and knock you out of the ring. And I think the overwhelming majority of our country and state is the center, where we can agree on most things with some exception, as opposed to knocking everyone out the ring for a knockout punch, and we’re not getting the work of the people done. So, it’s something to consider, but again I really like the job that I have,” said DA Hillar Moore.

Moore told WAFB he is uncertain when he could make a decision.

“I really don’t have a timetable. I’ve spoken with my family several times and others who are very knowledgeable about the situation. And you know, I think there would be a clear path for someone of my background. But the question is, is that the right thing to do for me, my family, and for my office and the people of Baton Rouge right now,” said Moore.

So far, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Senator Sharon Hewitt, State Rep. Richard Nelson, and Xan John are the only GOP candidates that have entered the race. Along with Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy, who is running as an Independent.

