Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.

Ingredients:

1 (15½-ounce) can of great Northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 pound (50–60 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup diced smoked ham

1 cup sliced smoked sausage

½ cup bacon fat

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup sliced garlic

1 cup sliced green onions, divided

2 quarts seafood stock or water

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt bacon fat over medium-high heat. Add ham, onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic, and half of the green onions and sauté 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in sausage and beans. Cook for 2–3 minutes then pour in enough seafood stock or water to cover beans by 2 inches. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer and allow to cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid scorching. Stir in chopped parsley and remaining green onions. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Using the back of a metal spoon, mash approximately ⅓ of the beans against the side of the pot to create a creaming effect. Add shrimp and blend well. For maximum flavor, this dish should be cooked 1 day before serving. Serve hot over steamed white rice

