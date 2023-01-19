Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cam Jordan wins appeal of $50k fine for allegedly faking injury in Bucs game

Saints Cam Jordan on $550k fine
Saints Cam Jordan on $550k fine
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has won his appeal and will not have to pay over a half-million dollar fine after the league accused him of faking an injury to stall for time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter of the Week 13 contest, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

Jordan was vocal about the situation on Twitter and denied the allegations. He says there was no faked injury.

“To clearly address... not even the elephant in the room... the apparent fine that you can catch while being hurt,” Jordan began. “Sorry, I tweaked something in my foot. I thought it was... I assumed at the time, oh it’s a low ankle. Just come off the field, get assessed, come back. An MRI Tuesday showed it was a mid-foot sprain, something like that. Honestly, I’ll let the team give you the scientific technology for that because I do not know. I do know it ruined my bye week but that’s what it takes to get back healthy.”

The Saints organization strongly defended Jordan in their statement as well.

The New Orleans Saints released a statement after receiving word of a $550,000 fine for...
The New Orleans Saints released a statement after receiving word of a $550,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury.(New Orleans Saints)

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Bengals at Bills in NFL Divisional Round on WAFB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Former LSU WR Russell Gage injured during NFL game
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second...
Bengals beat the Ravens, set up showdown in Buffalo