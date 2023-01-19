2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the capital area.

2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media.

The store advertises itself as being a place to buy and sell used books, music, movies, video games, gaming systems, audiobooks, and more.

It is located in a shopping center on Perkins Road near S. Acadian Thruway.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.