2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

2nd & Charles in Baton Rouge
2nd & Charles in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the capital area.

2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media.

The store advertises itself as being a place to buy and sell used books, music, movies, video games, gaming systems, audiobooks, and more.

It is located in a shopping center on Perkins Road near S. Acadian Thruway.

