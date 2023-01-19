1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m.
Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.
DOTD announced there was a lane closure on the interstate just before 6:30 a.m. due to the accident.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
