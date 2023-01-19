1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

DOTD announced there was a lane closure on the interstate just before 6:30 a.m. due to the accident.

The two left lanes are now blocked on I-10 East past Siegen due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Highland Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 19, 2023

BREAKING: Left Lane is blocked on I-10 EAST between Siegen and Highland due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle. Expect delays headed *toward Prairieville... pic.twitter.com/l04RQ8ti11 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) January 19, 2023

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

