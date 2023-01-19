1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane, LSP investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a deadly crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened around 6 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

DOTD announced there was a lane closure on the interstate just before 6:30 a.m. due to the accident.

State Police is asking drivers to proceed with caution in the area as crews work as quickly as possible to “recover the vehicle.”

The two left lanes are now blocked on I-10 East past Siegen due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Highland Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 19, 2023

BREAKING: Left Lane is blocked on I-10 EAST between Siegen and Highland due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle. Expect delays headed *toward Prairieville... pic.twitter.com/l04RQ8ti11 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) January 19, 2023

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

