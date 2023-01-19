Facebook
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane, LSP investigating

One person is dead and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
One person is dead and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a deadly crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened around 6 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

DOTD announced there was a lane closure on the interstate just before 6:30 a.m. due to the accident.

State Police is asking drivers to proceed with caution in the area as crews work as quickly as possible to “recover the vehicle.”

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

