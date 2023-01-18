Facebook
Teen on way to school shot by former classmate, police say

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot by a former classmate while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police said the victim, a 10th grader at Broadmoor High School, was shot in the midsection. It happened on Archery Drive near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, investigators added.

Dr. Sito Narcisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, joined BRPD for a news conference Wednesday morning. Sito said the alleged shooter was a student attending Broadmoor High School and had been expelled prior to the armed robbery and shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a juvenile was shot by a robber while walking to school.(WAFB)

The accused gunman was booked into a juvenile detention center and is facing two counts of armed robbery, according to BRPD. Officials described the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

