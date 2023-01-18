Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livingston Parish Clerk of Court operations slowly back on track after cyberattack

(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Though no data was compromised, operations are getting back on track at the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office after an international data breach compromised their records’ system, slowing everything down.

Clerk of Court Jason Harris explains, “We did manual recording of what people bring in. We are doing pen and paper. We have a filing system.”

Harris says the backlog comes after the office’s record management system went offline in response to a hack in late December, meaning online filing and search of records such as titles, deeds,  and mortgages can’t be accessed.

Cott systems, a third-party records management vendor based in Ohio, hosts the clerk’s data off-site on multiple servers.

“There were inconsistencies on their end, so they shut down completely on purpose,” Harris adds.

Tuesday morning, the system did come back online internally causing late nights for employees to catch up on paperwork.

Harris continues, “We had employees work until 9:00.”

The attack has impacted over 20 Louisiana Clerk of Court offices as well as over 300 counties in multiple states.

In Livingston Parish, the sheriff’s office is feeling the effects, causing them to cancel the sheriff’s sales

Harris says, “We provide certain documents they use for the sales, but we have to give it to them in a timely manner.”

Moving forward, there are procedures in place to prevent setbacks like this in the future.

“We will put perimeters in place to make sure that we don’t go down again,” explains Harris.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Saving new moms and their babies
Christian King
Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say
Michael Mitchell
BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence