Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another state lawmaker joins the race for governor.

Republican Rep. Richard Nelson from Mandeville made the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning on Twitter.

He said the state has everything going for it but is held back by leaders stuck in the past.

Nelson appears to have early support from State Rep. Mandie Landry, who was a high-profile democrat in the state house before she recently left the party to become an independent. Landry became an independent after she was defeated by Royce Duplessis in a bid to fill the state senate seat left vacant by Karen Carter Peterson. Upon exit from the party, Landry was critical of the organizational structure of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

She appeared to endorse Nelson on social media Wednesday morning.

Nelson joins three other republican candidates so far; State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and State Sen. Sharon Hewitt.

Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy is running as an independent and DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson says he is still mulling over the possibility to become a democratic candidate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
For decades PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely used in nonstick cookware.
CONSUMER REPORTS: PFAS in pans
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, January 18
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, January 18
cancer center generic
YOUR HEALTH: Are at-home cancer treatments safe?