I-TEAM: Addis officer remains on leave after deadly crash

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The fate of a police officer arrested after a deadly high-speed chase is now in the hands of councilmembers in the Town of Addis.

The police chief for that town, Ricky Anderson, addressed certain aspects of the case in response to questions from WAFB. He says officer David Cauthron’s status with the department will be considered at a future town council meeting. Until then, Cauthron is suspended from work without pay.

Anderson declined an interview but sought to clear up reporting that the officer was racing to join the chase when he collided with another car.

“Officer was not trying to catch pursuit, he was lead pursuit unit when the pursuit turned back northbound,” Anderson explained in an email.

Cauthron was part of a chase on LA 1 near North Vaughn Drive in Brusly on Saturday, Dec. 31. He eventually barreled into a car filled with teens. Two girls died. A young man was seriously hurt and is still on the road to recovery.

RELATED STORY: ‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out

Cauthron was arrested and charged in West Baton Rouge Parish on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. According to jail records, David Cauthron bonded out of jail on Sunday, Jan. 8.

District Attorney Tony Clayton says he’ll convene a grand jury at the end of the month to look into the officer’s actions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.