Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Petunia
  • Dumplin’
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.

