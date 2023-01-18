FIRST ALERT: Windy and warm today with storms arriving tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Windy and warm weather can be expected today in advance of our next cold front. We’ll be near record highs once again as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 18 (WAFB)

A Wind Advisory is also in effect, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible. Make sure you have any loose objects outside your home secured before you leave the house this morning. Otherwise, look for a few passing showers through the day.

Showers and t-storms become likely tonight as the cold front surges eastward through south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The best chances for storms will be within a few hours of midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for most of our area. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Rain amounts should be manageable thanks to the quick movement of the storms, generally coming in under an inch for most.

More Rain Ahead

Thursday will give us a brief chance to dry out and enjoy some nice weather before clouds and rain chances make a quick return. We’ll go from highs in the low 70s on Thursday to highs in the low 60s by Friday as clouds overspread the area. Friday starts out dry, but a few showers will be possible by late afternoon into the evening.

Widespread rains are expected to impact the area during the day on Saturday. The clouds and rains will result in a chilly day, with daytime temperatures unlikely to get out of the 50s for most.

Good rain chances continue into Saturday night before the wet weather finally comes to an end by early Sunday. An additional 1″-2″ of rain is expected this weekend, with locally higher amounts possible.

Extended Outlook

The extended outlook points toward a sustained run of cooler temperatures for next week. Morning lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, with highs anywhere from the upper 50s to low 60s. Good rain chances show up yet again from Tuesday into early Wednesday.

