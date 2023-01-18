Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft.

Authorities say over the last few months, the thieves worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousand dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

