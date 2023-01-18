CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft.

Authorities say over the last few months, the thieves worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousand dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

