BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence.

Officials said Michael Mitchell is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office.

The domestic violence incident reportedly happened in September 2022.

According to police, Mitchell is a 3-year veteran who is currently assigned to the uniform patrol division.

Mitchell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and placed on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate, officials confirmed.

