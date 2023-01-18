Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital

Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. It happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Lorri Burgess
East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Newly-elected Public Service Commissioner for District 3 Davante Lewis said he's asking utility...
A look at Davante Lewis’ first day serving as Public Service Commissioner, addressing high Entergy costs and more
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 18
FIRST ALERT: Windy and warm today with storms arriving tonight