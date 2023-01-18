BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. It happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

