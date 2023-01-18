Facebook
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins

Wilfred Celestine
Wilfred Celestine(EBRSO)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018.

Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18.

Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment. A PS4 gaming system, video games, and other small items were reported missing.

“At what cost,” a prosecutor asked a jury Wednesday morning. She used her opening statements to argue that the gaming system and other stolen items could not equate to the value of a human life.

Defense lawyers used their opening statements to argue that there was not enough evidence to conclusively prove Celestine intended to shoot Ross or even fired the shot.

