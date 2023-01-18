Facebook
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The following information is from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Wednesday January 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 800th block of Railroad Ave near Houmas Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a vehicle containing a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active investigation; further details are limited at this time. Anyone with information that could help detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

