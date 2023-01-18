1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.

Police say the male suspect is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has an extensive criminal record. Police also added that the two have been dating for less than a year.

SWAT responded as well as a hostage negotiator, but an Atlanta Police Department official says this was not a hostage situation as earlier reported.

‘It took six hours to make negotiations for them to come out but apparently, once they realized there was a SWAT team, they came out with no fuss,” said Capt. Tommy Atzert with the Atlanta Police Department.

No one was injured. Police say the victim is being interviewed at PD Headquarters and the man is in custody.

