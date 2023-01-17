YMCA unveils plans for new building, apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YMCA has announced plans to build a new $30 million facility and apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

The new facility will go up on South Foster Drive in Mid City Baton Rouge. It’s being made possible through a partnership between the YMCA, the Office of Community Development, and Bearing Point Properties.

“To bring a new Y to Mid City has always been a part of our facility development plans and this partnership provided the perfect vehicle for us to make it happen,” said Christian Engle, president and CEO for the YMCA in the Baton Rouge area. “The existing A.C. Lewis YMCA is 60 years old and needs to be replaced so it can serve the community for another 60 years.”

YMCA of the Capital Area plans to build a new facility and apartments on South Foster Drive. (YMCA)

Officials said the concept of providing housing is not new to the YMCA movement. YMCA housing was established in the 1860s and helped provide a temporary home for young men getting settled in the Baton Rouge area in 1923.

According to a YMCA spokesperson, more than 100 apartments on the site will include one, two, and three-bedroom options as part of Louisiana’s workforce housing program. There will also be a gymnasium, fitness/wellness center, group exercise space, steam room, whirlpool, and sauna.

Officials said the new building will maintain its namesake, the A.C. Lewis YMCA.

A temporary YMCA location is being established near the Gerry Lane Chevrolet and GMC/Buick dealerships on Florida Boulevard.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.