Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments

The burglar was confronted by the car’s owner and ran away on foot but was not apprehended.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating an individual accused of breaking into a vehicle.

According to EBRSO, the individual was seen shattering a car window at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex located at 11070 Mead Road, not far from I-12 and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

\

The burglar was confronted by the car’s owner and ran away on foot but was not apprehended.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating an individual accused of breaking into a vehicle.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

If anyone knows the identity of the pictured individual, they are encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Liam Dunn
Upcoming blood drives to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students.
Looking at the impact of mentors during mentoring month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 17
Spring-like next couple of days with storms rolling in late Wednesday
Exercise
YOUR HEALTH: Worst exercise myths