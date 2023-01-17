WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating an individual accused of breaking into a vehicle.

According to EBRSO, the individual was seen shattering a car window at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex located at 11070 Mead Road, not far from I-12 and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The burglar was confronted by the car’s owner and ran away on foot but was not apprehended.

If anyone knows the identity of the pictured individual, they are encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

