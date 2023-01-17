Spring-like next couple of days with storms rolling in late Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers early this morning should quickly exit, giving way to partly cloudy, breezy, and warm weather into the afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 70s, with rain chances near zero once we get beyond the late morning hours.

Storms Arrive Late Wednesday

Wednesday will feel more like late April or early May in advance of our next cold front. Highs will soar into the low 80s, with southerly winds of 15-20 mph and gusts that could top 30 mph at times. Isolated showers will be possible during the day, but the bulk of the rain holds off until after dark. In fact, model guidance is in remarkably good agreement on storms impacting the area within a few hours of midnight and exiting well before daybreak on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to indicate the potential for a few strong to severe storms along the front. A Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather is posted for much of our area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted just northwest of Baton Rouge. Damaging winds are the greatest concern in any stronger storms, followed by hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Rain amounts should not be an issue thanks to the quick movement of the cold front through our area. The Weather Prediction Center continues to show totals averaging less than an inch, with totals of less than 0.50″ quite possible for some in our region.

More Rain This Weekend

Sunshine makes a brief return on Thursday, but clouds will quickly overspread the area again by Friday. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out by late Friday, but rain once again becomes likely on Saturday as a warm front over the Gulf of Mexico lifts northward. That front, combined with an area of low pressure in the Gulf, will likely result in an ugly weekend for our area. Off and on rains can be expected from Saturday into at least the first part of Sunday until the low finally slides to our east. Additionally, it will be a chilly rain, with daytime temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. An additional 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible through the weekend, with locally higher amounts not out of the question.

