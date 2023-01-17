Facebook
Reports: Police issue arrest warrant charging husband of missing Mass. woman with murder

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORFOLK COUNTY, Mass. (Gray News) - Police have issued an arrest warrant charging the husband of Anna Walshe, who has been missing since the new year, with murder.

According to CNN, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced police were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife.

Anna Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset.

CNN said she was reported missing by her employer a few days later.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating her disappearance.

In his announcement, Morrissey said further investigation led police to obtain the arrest warrant. He said additional details regarding the warrant would likely be provided during Brian Walshe’s arraignment.

