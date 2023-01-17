Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

WAFB
Woman shaking hands after successful job interview(Zivica Kerkez | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair.

The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during the event. Click here for more on registration.

Six companies from across Louisiana have agreed to participate. They are listed below:

  • Premier Health in Baton Rouge
  • Calls Plus in Lafayette
  • Entergy in Monroe
  • The Health School Food Collaborative in New Orleans
  • SCI in New Orleans
  • SchoolMint in New Orleans and Lafayette

The companies are looking to hire for several business administration and customer service positions. They include a director of marketing, staff accountant, senior educational account executive, Medicaid coordinator, staff accountant, child nutrition supervisor, and more.

The career fair is open to people who live in Louisiana as well as people who don’t call Louisiana home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 17
Spring-like next couple of days with storms rolling in late Wednesday
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help...
WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early...
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead