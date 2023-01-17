Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair.

The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during the event. Click here for more on registration.

Six companies from across Louisiana have agreed to participate. They are listed below:

Premier Health in Baton Rouge

Calls Plus in Lafayette

Entergy in Monroe

The Health School Food Collaborative in New Orleans

SCI in New Orleans

SchoolMint in New Orleans and Lafayette

The companies are looking to hire for several business administration and customer service positions. They include a director of marketing, staff accountant, senior educational account executive, Medicaid coordinator, staff accountant, child nutrition supervisor, and more.

The career fair is open to people who live in Louisiana as well as people who don’t call Louisiana home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.