Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Gonzales early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 due to recovery efforts just after 6 a.m.

Traffic was diverted onto LA 30.

Louisiana State Police announced all lanes were reopened around 7:40 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

