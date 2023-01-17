Facebook
Looking at the impact of mentors during mentoring month

The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students.
The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students.(Big Buddy)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January is National Mentoring Month and celebrates the dedicated mentors in the Capital Region and beyond. The pandemic has taken a toll on young people and posed many mental health challenges.

Research has found 59% of students who are in mentoring programs are more likely to earn better grades.

52% are less likely to skip school and 81% are more likely to participate in extracurricular activities.

The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students. You will get to engage in guided activities focused on building personal and professional skills for a student’s future success. You can sign up to be a one-on-one mentor for six hours a month.

There’s also an opportunity for you to visit a classroom and be a career mentor speaker. That will give you the opportunity to share your experiences with high school students.

Day of the Mentor is happening on Jan. 27, 2023. It was established in 1998 to bring awareness to the service of mentoring children. The goal is to convene 75 mentors and mentees for the day.

You can learn more here.

