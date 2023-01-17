Facebook
Longtime New Roads police chief announces retirement

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Kevin McDonald, the longtime New Roads police chief, has announced he is retiring from his position.

Chief McDonald said his last day in office was Wednesday, Jan. 11. He led the New Roads Police Department for 18 and a half years.

The chief said he is glad that he was able to keep many people safe and also said that it was a pleasure serving his community.

Details about who will replace McDonald as chief weren’t immediately available.

