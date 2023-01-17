Facebook
Lite and Flavorful Chicken Creole

Stirrin' It Up: Lite and Flavorful Chicken Creole (Jan. 17, 2023)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is similar in flavor to the sauce piquante of Louisiana. The difference is that we have removed most of the saturated fat from the roux and skin from the chicken to reduce calories and fat grams without reducing the flavor. A great start for the new year!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, quartered

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup flour

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced button mushrooms

1 tbsp minced jalapeños

¼ cup sliced black olives

½ cup sliced pimiento olives

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce, no salt added

2 (5.5-ounce) cans V-8® juice, low sodium

1 quart low-sodium chicken stock or water

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped sage

1 tbsp chopped basil

Salt substitute and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a 2-gallon Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, mushrooms, and minced jalapeños. Sauté 7–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in chicken and continue cooking for 3–5 minutes. Add black olives, pimiento olives, tomato sauce, V-8® juice, and chicken stock, blending well to incorporate ingredients. Bring to a low boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Add green onions, parsley, oregano, sage, and basil then cook an additional 15–20 minutes. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Continue cooking until the chicken is tender. Serve over brown rice or whole wheat pasta.

