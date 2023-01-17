Facebook
Former LSU WR Russell Gage injured during NFL game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - Russell Gage, a former LSU player and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, was injured during an NFL game on Monday, Jan. 16.

The injury happened during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press reported that Gage stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch, and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of the game and sent to a hospital.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers, according to the Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the below post to social media and updated the public on Gage’s injury:

Gage was also named a Warrick Dunn Award finalist and played football at Redemptorist High School.

Gage’s injury came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. He went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a game on Monday, Jan. 2.

