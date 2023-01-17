Federal and State Leaders view maintenance and drainage issues on Southern’s Campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Campus leaders express concerns over issues on campus that might require federal funding.

For the past few years, rising water levels of the Mississippi River chipped away the edge of Southern University’s campus. Leaders from the Department of Transportation started working on the erosion project, to prevent buildings on Southern’s campus from collapsing.

That work includes stabilization to prevent sinkholes and gaps under the pavement.

Southern’s Campus drainage issues (WAFB)

“We are through the emergency work and the primary work on the ravine, and we’ve got some other environmental work. Some other work to do for that last reach to get to the river, that should take place between 23-24,” explained Dr. Shawn Wilson, who is the secretary of Louisiana DOTD.

Leaders on the Bluff are now looking at other issues that might require federal dollars.

“If the underlying infrastructure doesn’t work, it impacts everybody’s experience on campus,” said Southern University’s President and Chancellor Dennis Shields.

Shields says a lot of HVAC issues, outdated buildings, and flooding issues on Southern’s Campus could cause a bigger problem.

“Remember, most of the water if not all of the water that we are talking about is coming from outside of the campus, through the campus, and this is not just about Southern. This is about North Baton Rouge and the drainage system that we have that drains all of Scotlandville and North Baton Rouge into the river and through the campus,” explained Dr. Wilson.

Southern leaders pointed out outdated buildings and the areas that are not draining properly around the Bluff.

“There’s a lot of work to do and we did kind of contemplate the comprehensive picture and today is the next step toward the comprehensive part of saving the university and benefitting the neighborhood in whole,” said U.S. Congressman Troy Carter.

Congressman Carter originally helped secure the funding for Southern University to start the initial work on the ravine, but fixing some of the other problems will cost almost $300 million.

“Very happy with where we are, but anticipating being happier because we want it to move even faster and even broader because this is a lot of work to be done. We’ve got to celebrate each victory as we get it, but we keep pushing for greater and faster victories,” added Carter.

Alongside Congressman Carter was Mitch Landrieu, who is the senior advisor of infrastructure to the Biden Administration.

If you are interested in seeing some of the other projects Southern plans to tackle, you can click on this link: https://foundation.sus.edu/master-plan/

